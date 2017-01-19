IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2016/17

Ausschreibungen

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Please find more information on the Call for Papers here.
Submissions are to be sent through our application Portal.
Deadline for submissions: 31 January 2017

 

Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
 