Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Please find more information on the Call for Papers here.
Submissions are to be sent through our application Portal.
Deadline for submissions: 31 January 2017
14. Februar 2017
Vorträge
The specific systemic problems of innovation systems in post-socialist central Europe
16. Februar 2017
Vorträge
Resolving Non-Performing Loans
21. Februar 2017
Vorträge