Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Wintersemester 2016/17
Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Please find more information on the Call for Papers here.
Submissions are to be sent through our application Portal.
Deadline for submissions: 31 January 2017
31. Januar 2017
Vorträge
Austerity and Gender Inequalities in Europe in Times of Crisis
14. Februar 2017
Vorträge
The specific systemic problems of innovation systems in post-socialist innovation systems
21. Februar 2017
Vorträge