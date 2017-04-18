Vorträge



Sub-National Political Regimes and Formal Economic Regulation: Evidence from Russian Regions

Ein Vortrag von Alexander Libman (Ludwig-Maximilians Universität München) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 18.4.2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The paper contributes to the studies of effects of political regimes on public policies by looking at a previously unexplored aspect of this issue: the propensity of political regimes to create vast and extensive formal regulation. To study this topic, it applies sub-national comparative method and uses a dataset of sub-national regions of Russia, which provides a unique opportunity for a large-N investigation of the research question because of substantial variation of regional political regimes and regulatory environments and because of availability of a proxy for comparing the use of formal regulation across regions. The paper shows that more competitive regimes are more likely to expand the formal law than less competitive ones; however, the implications of this expansion of formal law for the economy are ambiguous.