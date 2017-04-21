Vorträge



Wealth inequality in the long run: A Schumpeterian growth perspective

Ein Vortrag von Francesco Venturini (University of Perugia) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 21.4.2017 (Freitag, Beginn 10 Uhr!)

Zeit: 10.00 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

This paper studies the dynamics of wealth inequality over the long-term horizon based on a Schumpeterian version of Piketty's laws of capitalism. First, we derive the determinants of the wealth-to-income ratio by extending the quality-ladder growth model a la Grossman and Helpman (1991b) to allow for physical capital accumulation. Second, we test the predictions of the model through a long-run econometric investigation covering the period 1870-2013 for 18 OECD countries. We find that, along with investment in physical capital, wealth inequality rises with the rate of investment in R&D whenever these activities do not translate into adequate rates of innovation and in turn in faster rates of economic growth.