Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
Wealth inequality in the long run: A Schumpeterian growth perspective
Ein Vortrag von Francesco Venturini (University of Perugia) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 21.4.2017 (Freitag, Beginn 10 Uhr!)
Zeit: 10.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
This paper studies the dynamics of wealth inequality over the long-term horizon based on a Schumpeterian version of Piketty's laws of capitalism. First, we derive the determinants of the wealth-to-income ratio by extending the quality-ladder growth model a la Grossman and Helpman (1991b) to allow for physical capital accumulation. Second, we test the predictions of the model through a long-run econometric investigation covering the period 1870-2013 for 18 OECD countries. We find that, along with investment in physical capital, wealth inequality rises with the rate of investment in R&D whenever these activities do not translate into adequate rates of innovation and in turn in faster rates of economic growth.