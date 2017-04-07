Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
7. April 2017
Publikationen
Aufsatz von Katrin Boeckh zu Kirchen in der Ukraine erschienen
Ukraine after the Euromaidan: Ecumenism vs. Religious Repression, in: Churches in the Ukrainian Crisis. Ed. Andrii Krawchuk, Thomas Bremer. Palgrave Macmillan: Basingstoke 2016, S. 203-215