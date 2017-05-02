Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
2. Mai 2017
Vorträge
The Bulgarian happiness (in)efficiency
Ein Vortrag von Olga Popova (IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 2.5.2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)