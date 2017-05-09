IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2017

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

9. Mai 2017
Vorträge

Ungarische und andere Herausforderungen für die Europäische Union: Eine Veranstaltung zum Europatag

Mit einem Gastvortrag von Dorothee Bohle (European University Institute, Florenz) „Demokratie am Abgrund: Viktor Orbans Kampf gegen ‚ausländische Mächte‘ und das Schweigen Europas“.
Datum: Dienstag, 9. Mai 2017
Zeit: 18.00 Uhr
Ort: Landshuter Straße 4, 93047 Regensburg, Raum 319
