Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
9. Mai 2017
Vorträge
Ungarische und andere Herausforderungen für die Europäische Union: Eine Veranstaltung zum Europatag
Mit einem Gastvortrag von Dorothee Bohle (European University Institute, Florenz) „Demokratie am Abgrund: Viktor Orbans Kampf gegen ‚ausländische Mächte‘ und das Schweigen Europas“.
Datum: Dienstag, 9. Mai 2017
Zeit: 18.00 Uhr
Ort: Landshuter Straße 4, 93047 Regensburg, Raum 319
Plakat >>>