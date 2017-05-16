Workshop



East Side Story of Ecological Globalization

The aim of the workshop is to integrate the ‘Eastern’ story into explanations of global environmental processes. Participants will explore the role that the Soviet Union played in an “ecological turn” of the 1970s, and what impact this had, in turn, on the Soviet Union. By the mid- to late-1980s, in the context of perestroika and glasnost, socialist nations experienced a rapid and extensive rise in ecological consciousness. Public activities took hundreds of thousands of people to the streets and contributed decisively to the de-legitimation of the rule of the Soviet Party state. Only a few years later, however, ecology had lost its mobilizing effect almost completely. The workshop will look at both the rise of this phenomenon and its decline in the 1990s after the breakup of the USSR.

Organizer: EcoGlobReg, Dr. Melanie Arndt (IOS)

Contact: Alexander Legler (alexander.legler stud.uni-regensburg de)

Date: Tuesday, May 16th 2017 and Wednesday, May 17th 2017

Workshop venue: IOS, Landshuter Straße 4, 93047 Regensburg, Room 319 (3rd floor)

