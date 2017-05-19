Workshop



Institutional Change in Political Economies and Varieties of Methods in Social Science Research on Postcommunism

The workshop’s goal is to focus on the methodological challenges arising from the research on the multitude of economic transformation trajectories of the post-Communist countries (in Central and Eastern Europe and in the post-Soviet Eurasia) and their societal outcomes. One of the most contested issues between area studies and broader social sciences has been the need to, first, understand how concepts and theories developed in a particular environment ‘travel’ across different regions, and second, whether the empirical research methods are able to produce interesting results in different regional contexts (taking into account the specifics of local societies, data availability, constraints for researchers etc.). In some cases, this discussion is fairly elaborate (this is the case, in particular, for China). In case of the post-Communist world, this discussion has been more limited and, if happened at all, frequently detached from the actual empirical work done by social scientists. The workshop attempts to bridge this gap, with its two parts: the methods round table (devoted explicitly to understanding the conceptual and empirical challenges associated with studying post-Communist regions) and three thematical panels, where research papers on certain topics should be presented and demonstrate the actual empirical challenges researchers face.

Organizer: Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies

Date: May 19 – 20, 2017

Venue: Institute of Sociology, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Konradstraße 6, 80801 Munich

Convenors: Prof. Dr. Alexander Libman (LMU), Peter Wegenschimmel, Mag. (IOS)

Program

Plakat