Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Programmentwurf
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop
Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.
Sommerschule: Deutsche Lebensbilder aus Galizien (1914-1940)
L’viv, 24.9.-1.10. 2017
Anmeldeschluss: 12. Juni 2017
Institutional Change in Political Economies and Varieties of Methods in Social Science Research on Postcommunism
The workshop’s goal is to focus on the methodological challenges arising from the research on the multitude of economic transformation trajectories of the post-Communist countries (in Central and Eastern Europe and in the post-Soviet Eurasia) and their societal outcomes. One of the most contested issues between area studies and broader social sciences has been the need to, first, understand how concepts and theories developed in a particular environment ‘travel’ across different regions, and second, whether the empirical research methods are able to produce interesting results in different regional contexts (taking into account the specifics of local societies, data availability, constraints for researchers etc.). In some cases, this discussion is fairly elaborate (this is the case, in particular, for China). In case of the post-Communist world, this discussion has been more limited and, if happened at all, frequently detached from the actual empirical work done by social scientists. The workshop attempts to bridge this gap, with its two parts: the methods round table (devoted explicitly to understanding the conceptual and empirical challenges associated with studying post-Communist regions) and three thematical panels, where research papers on certain topics should be presented and demonstrate the actual empirical challenges researchers face.
Organizer: Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies
Date: May 19 – 20, 2017
Venue: Institute of Sociology, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München, Konradstraße 6, 80801 Munich
Convenors: Prof. Dr. Alexander Libman (LMU), Peter Wegenschimmel, Mag. (IOS)
Program
Plakat