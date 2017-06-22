Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Programmentwurf
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop
Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.
Sommerschule: Deutsche Lebensbilder aus Galizien (1914-1940)
L’viv, 24.9.-1.10. 2017
Anmeldeschluss: 12. Juni 2017
Communism as the Second Coming
Ein Vortrag von Elena Nikolova (Central European Labor Studies Institute [CELSI] and IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 22. Juni 2017 (Donnerstag!)
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
We show that Eastern Orthodox believers have diﬀerent attitudes and values compared to Catholics and Protestants using data covering more than 100 countries around the world. Those of Eastern Orthodox religion have higher respect for authority, are less likely to vote and to embrace new ideas. In addition, Orthodoxy is associated with left-leaning political preferences and stronger support for government involvement in the economy. While communist elites sought to eradicate church-going in Eastern Europe, they maintained many aspects of Orthodox ideology which were useful for the advancement of the communist doctrine. The ﬁndings are consistent with Berdyaev’s (1933, 1937) hypothesis of communism as a successor of Orthodoxy.