Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2017

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Programmentwurf

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Ausschreibungen 

1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.

Sommerschule: Deutsche Lebensbilder aus Galizien (1914-1940)

L’viv, 24.9.-1.10. 2017
Anmeldeschluss: 12. Juni 2017

22. Juni 2017
Vorträge

Communism as the Second Coming

Ein Vortrag von Elena Nikolova (Central European Labor Studies Institute [CELSI] and IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 22. Juni 2017 (Donnerstag!)
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

We show that Eastern Orthodox believers have diﬀerent attitudes and values compared to Catholics and Protestants using data covering more than 100 countries around the world. Those of Eastern Orthodox religion have higher respect for authority, are less likely to vote and to embrace new ideas. In addition, Orthodoxy is associated with left-leaning political preferences and stronger support for government involvement in the economy. While communist elites sought to eradicate church-going in Eastern Europe, they maintained many aspects of Orthodox ideology which were useful for the advancement of the communist doctrine. The ﬁndings are consistent with Berdyaev’s (1933, 1937) hypothesis of communism as a successor of Orthodoxy.

