Communism as the Second Coming

Ein Vortrag von Elena Nikolova (Central European Labor Studies Institute [CELSI] and IOS Regensburg) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 22. Juni 2017 (Donnerstag!)

Zeit: 14.00 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

We show that Eastern Orthodox believers have diﬀerent attitudes and values compared to Catholics and Protestants using data covering more than 100 countries around the world. Those of Eastern Orthodox religion have higher respect for authority, are less likely to vote and to embrace new ideas. In addition, Orthodoxy is associated with left-leaning political preferences and stronger support for government involvement in the economy. While communist elites sought to eradicate church-going in Eastern Europe, they maintained many aspects of Orthodox ideology which were useful for the advancement of the communist doctrine. The ﬁndings are consistent with Berdyaev’s (1933, 1937) hypothesis of communism as a successor of Orthodoxy.