Vorträge



Unfairness at Work: Well-Being and Quits

Ein Vortrag von Andrew Clark (Paris School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 27. Juni 2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

We consider the effect of unfair income on both subjective well-being and objective future job quitting. In five waves of German Socio-Economic Panel data, those who perceive their labour income to be unfair have significantly lower subjective well-being, both in terms of cognitive evaluations (life and job satisfaction) and affect (the frequency of feeling happy, sad and angry). Perceived unfairness also translates into objective labour-market behaviour, with current unfair income predicting future job quits.