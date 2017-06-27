 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2017

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Flyer
Plakat
Anmeldung zur Eröffnungsveranstaltung

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Ausschreibungen

1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.

Doppeltagung (Regensburg, Marburg):

Bilder und Sprachen von Not, Gewalt und Mobilisierung. Das östliche Europa nach 1918 in medialen Repräsentationen

Call for papers

1. Tagung: Der Nachkrieg
IOS Regensburg 12.–13. April 2018

Eine ausführliche Beschreibung der Tagung und des CfP finden Sie hier.
Bitte bewerben Sie sich über dieses Onlineportal.
Deadline für Referatsvorschläge: 31. Juli 2017

Freie Stellen

Gastwissenschaftler/innenprogramm 2017

Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

27. Juni 2017
Vorträge

Unfairness at Work: Well-Being and Quits

Ein Vortrag von Andrew Clark (Paris School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 27. Juni 2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

We consider the effect of unfair income on both subjective well-being and objective future job quitting. In five waves of German Socio-Economic Panel data, those who perceive their labour income to be unfair have significantly lower subjective well-being, both in terms of cognitive evaluations (life and job satisfaction) and affect (the frequency of feeling happy, sad and angry). Perceived unfairness also translates into objective labour-market behaviour, with current unfair income predicting future job quits.

