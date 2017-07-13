Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
13. Juli 2017
Tagungen
Looking for the National Dream. Austro-Hungarian Migrants in the Americas in Comparative Perspectives
Internationale Konferenz.
Organisiert vom Center for Advanced Studies der LMU und der Graduiertenschule für Ost- und Südosteuropastudien, in Kooperation mit dem IOS München, LMU.
Datum: 13–14. Juli 2017
Programm