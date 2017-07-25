IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2017

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Programmentwurf

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Ausschreibungen 

1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.

Sommerschule: Deutsche Lebensbilder aus Galizien (1914-1940)

L’viv, 24.9.-1.10. 2017
Anmeldeschluss: 12. Juni 2017

Freie Stellen

Gastwissenschaftler/innenprogramm 2017

25. Juli 2017
Vorträge

Trade patterns and institutional trade-offs

Ein Vortrag von Richard Frensch (IOS) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 25. Juli 2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

