IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2017

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Programmentwurf

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Ausschreibungen

Ausschreibungen 

1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.

Sommerschule: Deutsche Lebensbilder aus Galizien (1914-1940)

L’viv, 24.9.-1.10. 2017
Anmeldeschluss: 12. Juni 2017

Freie Stellen

Gastwissenschaftler/innenprogramm 2017

Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

8. August 2017
Vorträge

On the Political Economy of Financial Development

Ein Vortrag von Sumon K. Bhaumik (University of Sheffield) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 8. August 2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

<- Zurück zu: Aktuelles
 