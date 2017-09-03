IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Veranstaltungsübersicht Sommersemester 2017

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Ausschreibungen 

1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.

Gastwissenschaftler/innenprogramm 2017

Leibniz

3. September 2017
Workshop

1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

In September 3-9 2017, the Corridors for Dialogue and Cooperation initiative organises the first "Corridors Young Researchers Workshop" on "Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts", bringing together young scholars from Georgia/Abkhazia, Moldova/Transnistria, Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Germany. The workshop is open for up to 18 graduates, PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers from the field of peace and conflict studies, international relations, sociology, and neighbouring disciplines. Participants will have the opportunity to present and discuss their research with their peers and receive feedback from senior international scholars. 
The application deadline is June 30.
Call for Participants

