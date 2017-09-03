Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017
Forschungskolloquium: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 017)
Programm Sommersemester 2017
1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop
Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts.
September 3 – 9, 2017, Regenstauf (Germany)
Call for Participants.
The application deadline is June 30.
In September 3-9 2017, the Corridors for Dialogue and Cooperation initiative organises the first "Corridors Young Researchers Workshop" on "Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts", bringing together young scholars from Georgia/Abkhazia, Moldova/Transnistria, Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Germany. The workshop is open for up to 18 graduates, PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers from the field of peace and conflict studies, international relations, sociology, and neighbouring disciplines. Participants will have the opportunity to present and discuss their research with their peers and receive feedback from senior international scholars.
Call for Participants