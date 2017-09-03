Workshop



1st Corridors Young Researchers Workshop

In September 3-9 2017, the Corridors for Dialogue and Cooperation initiative organises the first "Corridors Young Researchers Workshop" on "Obstacles and Opportunities for Dialogue and Cooperation in Protracted Conflicts", bringing together young scholars from Georgia/Abkhazia, Moldova/Transnistria, Ukraine, Russia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Germany. The workshop is open for up to 18 graduates, PhD candidates and postdoctoral researchers from the field of peace and conflict studies, international relations, sociology, and neighbouring disciplines. Participants will have the opportunity to present and discuss their research with their peers and receive feedback from senior international scholars.

The application deadline is June 30.

Call for Participants