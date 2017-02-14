Vorträge



The specific systemic problems of innovation systems in post-socialist central Europe

Ein Vortrag von Niclas Rüffer (ifm, Universität Mannheim) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 14.2.2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

We analyse knowledge and technology transfer in the regional innovation system of a low performing Polish region in comparison with international best practice cases in Germany, the Netherlands, England, and China. We study inter-sectoral, intra-sectoral and tri-sectoral collaboration patterns of the subsystem of the triple helix (the scientific subsystem, the political subsystem, and the business community). We identify comparatively low levels of trust and social capital as central factors hampering cooperation in the Polish region confronted with the international best practice cases. We propose to introduce the analysis of trust towards public sector entities (including research institutions) and of social capital in the analysis of innovation systems in post-socialist countries.