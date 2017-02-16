Vorträge



Resolving Non-Performing Loans

Ein Vortrag von Reiner Martin (European Central Bank) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 16.2.2017 (Donnerstag!)

Zeit: 10.00 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The high stock of non-performing loans (NPLs) in the euro area as well as in other countries is an important cause for concern for policymakers. Efforts to resolve this problem have increased significantly in the course of 2016, by supervisors and macroprudential policymakers alike. To relieve capital constraints faced by many banks, these efforts should be complemented with structural reforms to recover the value of NPLs in some countries. Against this background, this presentation discusses the negative effects that large NPLs stocks can have on financial stability and the real economy, the various options available to deal with NPLs and impediments to the functioning of the NPL market, highlighting sources of information asymmetry and structural inefficiencies.