Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.

12. Februar 2017
YOUMIG - Improving institutional capacities and fostering cooperation to tackle the impacts of transnational youth migration

Am 1. Januar 2017 startete das vom Ungarischen Statistischen Zentralamt koordinierte internationale Projekt "YOUMIG", an dem sich das IOS beteiligt.

YOUMIG umfasst 19 Partner aus acht zentraleuropäischen Ländern und wird vom Interreg-Programm der Europäischen Union gefördert. Laufzeit: 2017-2019. Bearbeiterin am IOS ist Dr. Ekaterina Skoglund.

