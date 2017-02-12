Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
12. Februar 2017
IOS
YOUMIG - Improving institutional capacities and fostering cooperation to tackle the impacts of transnational youth migration
Am 1. Januar 2017 startete das vom Ungarischen Statistischen Zentralamt koordinierte internationale Projekt "YOUMIG", an dem sich das IOS beteiligt.
YOUMIG umfasst 19 Partner aus acht zentraleuropäischen Ländern und wird vom Interreg-Programm der Europäischen Union gefördert. Laufzeit: 2017-2019. Bearbeiterin am IOS ist Dr. Ekaterina Skoglund.