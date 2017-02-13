Publikationen



IOS Working Papers No. 363 ist erschienen

Evžen Kočenda, Survey of volatility and spillovers on financial markets, IOS Working Papers 363, Februar 2017.

In this survey article, we present a rich extent of literature on volatility and its propagation on financial markets via spillovers. We document how new approaches or improved existing meth-odologies lead to results that offer richer insights than those derived from standard econometric techniques. Moreover, the implications of the results can be related to a wide set of markets as the surveyed articles cover emerging and developed European markets as well as the United States.