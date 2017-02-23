Publikationen



Does religiosity explain economic outcomes? Publication by Olga Popova at IZA World of Labor

Popova, O. Does religiosity explain economic outcomes? IZA World of Labor 335. February 2017. DOI: dx.doi.org/10.15185/izawol.335

Clear patterns of religiosity exist within European countries. Some countries are experiencing a revival, while others are prone to secularization. It is important to understand the implications of this situation, since religiosity has a number of effects on economic behavior and attitudes. In particular, people with moderate religious beliefs are healthier, more productive, better educated, and seem better protected from adverse individual and countrywide events than the non-religious, while extreme religiosity may lead to adverse outcomes. These differences imply that religious and non-religious people demand and support different governmental economic policies.