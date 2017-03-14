Vorträge



Testosterone and Repression in Non-Democracies: Evidence from a Sample of Russian Governors

Ein Vortrag von Vladimir Kozlov (National Research University – Higher School of Economics, Moscow) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 14.3.2017

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

The presentation based on the paper that examines the role of testosterone-driven aggressive behavior in politics of non-democratic regimes and, in particular, its influence on the extent of the repressiveness of these regimes (especially repressions against entrepreneurs). To measure testosterone exposure, we apply the facial width-to-height metric (fWHR) – a standard proxy widely used in the psychological literature - and look at a sample of Russian regional governors. We find a positive relationship between the fWHR metric and the level of repression in regions of Russia. Testosterone related behavior is, however, more widespread among younger governors and among governors with shorter tenure in office. Thus, the research contributes to the recent trend of integrating insights of behavioral economics into political economics Research.