Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives
Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.
Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
9. Mai 2017
Vorträge
The impact of the agricultural import substitution policy on Russian agriculture
Ein Vortrag von Linde Götz (Development in Transition Leibniz Institute of Agricultural Economies [IAMO]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 9.5.2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)