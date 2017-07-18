IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

Corruption in Eastern/Southeastern Europe and Latin America: Comparative Perspectives

Fifth Annual Conference of the Institute for East and Southeast European Studies
29 June – 1 July 2017, IOS Regensburg.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 13.30–15.00 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)
Programm Sommer 2017

Regensburg Central Asian Studies Initiative

Freie Stellen Text
Gastwiss. Programm Text
Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

18. Juli 2017
Vorträge

The human capital effects of hosting refugees: Evidence from Kagera

Ein Vortrag von Maryam Nejad (IZA) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 18.7.2017
Zeit: 13.30 Uhr
Ort: WiOS, Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 109)

<- Zurück zu: Aktuelles
 