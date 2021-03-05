IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Call for papers: The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences

13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. Should the pandemic prohibit an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online or mixed format.
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 30, 2021.

5. März 2021
Publikationen

Artikel von Olga Popova in "Ecological Economics" zu Umweltpolitik in Russland

Christopher A. Hartwell, Vladimir Otrachshenko, Olga Popova: Waxing power, waning pollution: The effect of COVID-19 on Russian environmental policymaking. In: Ecological Economics, 184 (2021).
DOI: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ecolecon.2021.107003

