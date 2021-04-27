Vorträge



Gender Differences in Economics PhD Field Specializations with Correlated Choices

Ein Vortrag von Eva Sierminska (Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 27. April 2021

Zeit: 15.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

We model the process of field specialization choice among beginning economists within a multivariate logit framework that accommodates single and dual primary field specializations and incorporates correlations among field specialization choices. We investigate whether gender differences in fields are driven by economic or by non-economic factors. We add fi eld specfi c monetary components (salaries) and expected probabilities of academic employment, which is an additional novel aspect of this research. Conditioning on personal, economic, and institutional variables reveals that women graduate students are less likely to specialize in Labor/Health, Macro/Finance, Industrial Organization, Public Economics, and Development/Growth/International and are more likely to specialize in Agricultural/Resource/Environmental Economics.