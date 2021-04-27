Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”
Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.
Call for papers: The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences
13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Submission deadline: April 30, 2021.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
Gender Differences in Economics PhD Field Specializations with Correlated Choices
Ein Vortrag von Eva Sierminska (Luxembourg Institute of Socio-Economic Research) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: 27. April 2021
Zeit: 15.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
We model the process of field specialization choice among beginning economists within a multivariate logit framework that accommodates single and dual primary field specializations and incorporates correlations among field specialization choices. We investigate whether gender differences in fields are driven by economic or by non-economic factors. We add fi eld specfi c monetary components (salaries) and expected probabilities of academic employment, which is an additional novel aspect of this research. Conditioning on personal, economic, and institutional variables reveals that women graduate students are less likely to specialize in Labor/Health, Macro/Finance, Industrial Organization, Public Economics, and Development/Growth/International and are more likely to specialize in Agricultural/Resource/Environmental Economics.