Assessing the Impact of Technological Change on Similar Occupations: Implications for Occupational Mobility

Ein Vortrag von Karine Torosyan (International School of Economics at Tbilisi State University (ISET)) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: 10. Juni 2021

Zeit: 13.30 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

Technological change has and will continue to have pervasive impacts on the labor market. These impacts are particularly noticeable in the types of work that people do. In extreme cases, capital replaces workers and they must find new jobs, which has implications for occupational mobility. A large body of work has assessed the mobility for different types of workers and the impact of technological change on mobility. The present study builds on this body of research by examining the impact of technological change on occupations grouped by their similarity in terms of human capital requirements and work type. This is done by clustering occupations based on these characteristics, aggregating projected gains and losses in jobs within clusters of similar occupations and assessing the degree to which these changes are driven by technological factors. The results of our analysis suggest that occupational groups that combine routine service jobs and basic manual jobs characterized by low and average education requirements and low wages will be most intensively impacted by technological change. This concentration of jobs threatened by technological change within groups of similar occupations means that mobility within these groups will be very limited. Migration of workers into alternative occupational groups will imply longer adjustment periods and higher costs of mobility. The role of public policy in preparing for and facilitating this adjustment is crucial.