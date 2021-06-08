Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”
Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
Board size and company performance: Evidence from a natural experiment in Ukraine
Ein Vortrag von Alexander Muravyev (NRU Higher School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 8. Juni 2021
Zeit: 13:30 Uhr!
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
In this paper we study the effect of increases in board size on corporate performance using Ukrainian data. By 2008, most Ukrainian companies had relatively small (supervisory) boards but suddenly had to enlarge them as a result of a comprehensive reform of corporate law, in which board size became linked to the number of shareholders in the company. The legal change concerned most, albeit not all, public companies of Ukraine: those having large boards as well as those with less than 100 shareholders were not affected. Exploiting this natural experiment, we find no evidence that expanding corporate boards was associated with improved corporate performance. We also document substantial non-compliance with the reform, with a substantial fraction of companies not responding to the new regulations. Interestingly, when the parliament in 2011 repealed the legal provision linking board size to the number of shareholders, many companies rushed to reduce their boards, often below the pre-reform level.