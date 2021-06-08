Vorträge



Board size and company performance: Evidence from a natural experiment in Ukraine

Ein Vortrag von Alexander Muravyev (NRU Higher School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Dienstag, 8. Juni 2021

Zeit: 13:30 Uhr!

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

In this paper we study the effect of increases in board size on corporate performance using Ukrainian data. By 2008, most Ukrainian companies had relatively small (supervisory) boards but suddenly had to enlarge them as a result of a comprehensive reform of corporate law, in which board size became linked to the number of shareholders in the company. The legal change concerned most, albeit not all, public companies of Ukraine: those having large boards as well as those with less than 100 shareholders were not affected. Exploiting this natural experiment, we find no evidence that expanding corporate boards was associated with improved corporate performance. We also document substantial non-compliance with the reform, with a substantial fraction of companies not responding to the new regulations. Interestingly, when the parliament in 2011 repealed the legal provision linking board size to the number of shareholders, many companies rushed to reduce their boards, often below the pre-reform level.