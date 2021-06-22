The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences
13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Program
Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”
Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
|Besuchen Sie uns auf Facebook!
|Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter!
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
Fiscal Consequences of Populist Governance
Ein Vortrag von Petar Stankov (Royal Holloway University of London and University of National and World Economy [UNWE]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 22. Juni 2021
Zeit: 14.30 Uhr!
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
The paper reviews the paths of government debt, expenditures, and other fiscal indicators under populist rule in 33 contemporary parliamentary democracies, including all of today's European Union members. There is evidence of significant differences in how populists govern in two distinct states: a populist party is a junior coalition partner, and a populist party has a ruling majority with a prime minister. In contrast with previous literature on Latin America, the evidence that populist governance undermines fiscal stance in European democracies is rather weak. However, the models discussed in the paper are only a first step towards a fully fleshed-out identification strategy on the causal effects of populist rule.