Forschung, Veranstaltungen, Publikationen

IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2021

The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences

13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Program

Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”

Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm

Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken

Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

22. Juni 2021
Vorträge

Fiscal Consequences of Populist Governance

Ein Vortrag von Petar Stankov (Royal Holloway University of London and University of National and World Economy [UNWE]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 22. Juni 2021
Zeit: 14.30 Uhr!
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

The paper reviews the paths of government debt, expenditures, and other fiscal indicators under populist rule in 33 contemporary parliamentary democracies, including all of today's European Union members. There is evidence of significant differences in how populists govern in two distinct states: a populist party is a junior coalition partner, and a populist party has a ruling majority with a prime minister. In contrast with previous literature on Latin America, the evidence that populist governance undermines fiscal stance in European democracies is rather weak. However, the models discussed in the paper are only a first step towards a fully fleshed-out identification strategy on the causal effects of populist rule.

