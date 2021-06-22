Vorträge



Fiscal Consequences of Populist Governance

Ein Vortrag von Petar Stankov (Royal Holloway University of London and University of National and World Economy [UNWE]) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Dienstag, 22. Juni 2021

Zeit: 14.30 Uhr!

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

The paper reviews the paths of government debt, expenditures, and other fiscal indicators under populist rule in 33 contemporary parliamentary democracies, including all of today's European Union members. There is evidence of significant differences in how populists govern in two distinct states: a populist party is a junior coalition partner, and a populist party has a ruling majority with a prime minister. In contrast with previous literature on Latin America, the evidence that populist governance undermines fiscal stance in European democracies is rather weak. However, the models discussed in the paper are only a first step towards a fully fleshed-out identification strategy on the causal effects of populist rule.