The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences
13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Program
Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”
Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
IOS Working Papers No. 391 ist erschienen
Sumon Kumar Bhaumik, Richard Frensch, and Stephan Huber, Political economy of labor market institutions in a globalised era, 29 S., Juni 2021
The paper extends the literature on the political economy of labor market institutions by developing a framework in which owners of capital can benefit from both greater labor market flexibility and better rule of law. Their choice of location of manufacturing centres can, therefore, by influenced both by reduction in expropriation that is associated with better rule of law and greater bargaining power vis-à-vis workers by way of greater labor market flexibility. It follows that where owners of capital are better placed to influence government choices of these institutions, labor market flexibility is influenced by both labor market institutions intensity of exports and as well as rule of law intensity of exports. These predictions are borne out by a cross-country empirical analysis.