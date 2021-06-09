Vorträge



Regensburg & Rijeka Lectures 2021: Vorträge von Boris Ružić und Luminiţa Gătejel

Als Teil der Regensburg & Rijeka Lectures 2021 – New Research in Southeast European Studies referieren Boris Ružić (Rijeka) zu „The Unseen Migrations in SE Europe: A Visual Analysis of Self-representational Strategies” und Luminiţa Gătejel (Regensburg) zu „The River as Infrastructure: Hydraulic Engineering in the Danube Delta in the Nineteenth Century“.

Die Vortragsreihe ist Teil einer Kooperation von University of Rijeka, Philosophical Faculty, Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies und Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies (University of Regensburg).

Datum: 9. Juni 2021

Zeit: 16.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung (Meeting-ID: 812 9324 8669, Passcode: 855825)