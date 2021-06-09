Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”
Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
Regensburg & Rijeka Lectures 2021: Vorträge von Boris Ružić und Luminiţa Gătejel
Als Teil der Regensburg & Rijeka Lectures 2021 – New Research in Southeast European Studies referieren Boris Ružić (Rijeka) zu „The Unseen Migrations in SE Europe: A Visual Analysis of Self-representational Strategies” und Luminiţa Gătejel (Regensburg) zu „The River as Infrastructure: Hydraulic Engineering in the Danube Delta in the Nineteenth Century“.
Die Vortragsreihe ist Teil einer Kooperation von University of Rijeka, Philosophical Faculty, Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies und Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies (University of Regensburg).
Datum: 9. Juni 2021
Zeit: 16.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung (Meeting-ID: 812 9324 8669, Passcode: 855825)