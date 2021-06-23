Vorträge



Regensburg & Rijeka Lectures 2021: Vorträge von Frederik Lange (Regensburg) und Nikola Petković (Rijeka)

Als Teil der Regensburg & Rijeka Lectures 2021 – New Research in Southeast European Studies referieren Frederik Lange (Regensburg) zu „Integrative Memorialization? The WWI Battles on the Drina in the Memory Culture of the First Yugoslavia – Three War Monument Case Studies” und Nikola Petković zu „Where the Three Rivers Meet, or Dude Where’s my Danube? – Searching for the River’s Source“.

Die Vortragsreihe ist Teil einer Kooperation von University of Rijeka, Philosophical Faculty, Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies und Graduate School for East and Southeast European Studies (University of Regensburg).

Datum: 23. Juni 2021

Zeit: 16.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung (Meeting-ID: 821 8023 6571, Passcode: 995016)