Vorträge



The Lessons of Yugoslavia’s Dissolution

Die Veranstaltung ist Teil der Reihe Reihe: „1991–2021: 30 Jahre nach dem Zerfall Jugoslawiens“, veranstaltet von IOS und Südosteuropa-Gesellschaft, Zweigstelle Regensburg.

Vortrag von Prof. Josip Glaurdić (Head of Institute of Political Science, Faculty of Humanities, Education and Social Sciences, Universität Luxemburg).

Moderation: Ulf Brunnbauer.

Veranstaltungssprache: Englisch

Datum: 30. Juni 2021

Zeit: 18 bis 19.30 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom (Meeting-ID: 814 2779 1145, Kenncode: 426547)

Der Zerfall Jugoslawiens mag bereits drei Jahrzehnte zurückliegen, Ursachen und Folgen seiner gewaltsamen Auflösung beeinflussen die Gesellschaften seiner Nachfolgestaaten dennoch bis heute stark. Gleichzeitig lassen sich aus dem Staatszerfall von 1991 Lehren ziehen zu den Wechselwirkungen von Wirtschaftskrisen, schlechter Regierungsführung, Populismus und multinationalen föderalen Strukturen. In seinem Vortrag zeichnet Josip Glaurdić Jugoslawiens komplexen Weg hin zu Auflösung und Gewalt nach und identifiziert die Nachwirkungen dieser Ereignisse aus den 1980er und 1990er Jahren, die auch in der aktuellen europäischen Realität Folgen zeitigen.

Josip Glaurdić ist außerordentlicher Professor für Politikwissenschaft und Leiter des Instituts für Politikwissenschaft an der Universität Luxemburg. Er promovierte 2009 in Politikwissenschaft an der Yale University. Von 2017 bis 2022 leitet er ein Team von Wissenschaftler*innen in einem per ERC Starting Grant finanzierten Projekt mit dem Titel „Electoral Legacies of War: Political Competition in Postwar Southeast Europe“.

+++++++++

Yugoslavia fell apart thirty years ago, but the causes and consequences of its violent dissolution continue to deeply affect the societies of its successor states to this day. Yugoslavia’s breakup also gives us a number of lessons about the interaction between economic crises, poor governance, populism, and multinational federal structures. This lecture revisits Yugoslavia’s complex path into dissolution and violence and identifies the echoes of those events from the 1980s and 1990s that resonate with our current European reality.

Josip Glaurdić is an Associate Professor of Political Science and Head of the Institute of Political Science at the University of Luxembourg. He earned his PhD in political science from Yale University in 2009. In the period 2017-2022, he is leading a team of scholars on a project funded by an ERC Starting Grant, titled „Electoral Legacies of War: Political Competition in Postwar Southeast Europe“.