USSR, Education, Work History, Fertility Choices, and Later-Life Outcomes

Ein Vortrag von Elizaveta Pronkina (LEDa-LEGOS, Université Paris-Dauphine-PSL) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Dienstag, 1. Juni 2021

Zeit: 15.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

This paper investigates the difference in the impact of the Soviet regime on life decisions within the Soviet sphere. We use the retrospective SHARELIFE data to analyze the educational, labor, marriage, and fertility decisions of East Europeans from 1950 to 1990. The main identification strategy is a natural experiment in which we compare former provinces of the Russian Empire in Lithuania and Poland that were exposed to different forms of communism after WWII. For 40 years, Lithuania was a part of the USSR, whereas Poland was a part of the Eastern Bloc. We find that during communism, Lithuanian women worked two years more by age 50 relative to Polish women. This effect is half of the one found for the East-West Germany comparison. Moreover, we observe that women’s educational attainment increased more than men’s. We propose a potential mechanism behind this fact: an indirect channel of improved work opportunities on female education. Accordingly, this paper’s findings highlight the different impacts of the Soviet regime within communist countries.