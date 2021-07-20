Call for Applications: Workshop “Human Rights Empowerment – Researching and Teaching Human Rights in Central Asia”
Workshop for civil society activists and practitioners
Organizers: Anja Mihr (OSCE Academy), Cindy Wittke (IOS)
Dates: 6–8 October 2021
Location: OSCE Academy in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic
Funding: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)
Submission deadline: 15 August 2021
Details: Call for applications (pdf)
Call for applications: Workshop “Human Rights in Central Asia: Troubled Nexuses between Internationalization, Nation Building and Civil Society”
International workshop for young academics and scholars
Organizers: Anja Mihr (OSCE Academy), Cindy Wittke (IOS)
Dates: 4–6 October 2021
Location: OSCE Academy in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic
Funding: German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD)
Submission deadline: 15 August 2021
Details: Call for applications (pdf)
Call for papers: State Descriptions Revisited: Historical Forms of Territorial Representations, 18-21th centuries
Organizers: Borbála Zsuzsanna Török (Centre for Global Cooperation Research, University Duisburg-Essen) and Guido Hausmann (IOS Regensburg).
Dates: 20-21 January 2022
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS), Regensburg, Germany
Call for papers
Submission deadline: 30 September 2021
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
Exporting Costs and Multi-Product Shipments
Ein Vortrag von David Gomtsyan (IOS) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 20. Juli 2021
Zeit: 15.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
In this paper, employing transaction level data for Russian imports, we explore the role of multi-product shipments in explaining shipping patterns across countries. First, we document that firms from more developed countries include on average more different products into a single shipment. We then show that such multi-product shipments can potentially explain why more developed countries tend to have a higher number of shipments per period with a lower average quantity and value. The mechanism considered in the paper is based on that multiproduct shipments allow splitting fixed costs per shipment across many products and, therefore, reducing total shipment costs. As a result, more developed countries tend to have lower fixed costs per shipment. Finally, we construct a simple partial equilibrium model that enables us to quantify the role of multi-product shipments in determining shipping costs.