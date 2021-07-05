Tagungen



The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences

Vom 5.-7. Juli 2021 organisiert das IOS Regensburg seine 13th Summer Academy zum Thema "The Economics of Populism: Drivers and Consequences" in Zusammenarbeit mit EACES und der APB Tutzing, ONLINE via Zoom!

Die Keynote-Vorträge sind jeweils nach kurzer Registrierung öffentlich zugänglich:

"Populism and pandemics: How should we react?" von Christopher Hartwell (International Management Institute, ZHAW Zürich)

Datum: Montag, 5.7.2021

Zeit: 14:00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung

"The global economic impact of politicians: Evidence from an international survey RCT” von Niklas Potrafke (ifo München)

Datum: Dienstag, 6.7.2021

Zeit: 9:00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung

"A commitment theory of populism“ von Massimo Morelli (Vocconi University, Milan)

Datum: Mittwoch, 7.7.2021

Zeit: 9:00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung

