IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2021

The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences

13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Program

Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”

Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm

Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken

Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

5. Juli 2021
Vom 5.-7. Juli 2021 organisiert das IOS Regensburg seine 13th Summer Academy zum Thema "The Economics of Populism: Drivers and Consequences" in Zusammenarbeit mit EACES und der APB Tutzing, ONLINE via Zoom!
Die Keynote-Vorträge sind jeweils nach kurzer Registrierung öffentlich zugänglich:

"Populism and pandemics: How should we react?" von Christopher Hartwell (International Management Institute, ZHAW Zürich)

Datum: Montag, 5.7.2021
Zeit: 14:00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung

 

"The global economic impact of politicians: Evidence from an international survey RCT” von Niklas Potrafke (ifo München)

Datum: Dienstag, 6.7.2021
Zeit: 9:00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung

 

"A commitment theory of populism“ von Massimo Morelli (Vocconi University, Milan)

Datum: Mittwoch, 7.7.2021
Zeit: 9:00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung 

Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.

