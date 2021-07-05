The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences
13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Program
Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”
Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken
Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm
Vom 5.-7. Juli 2021 organisiert das IOS Regensburg seine 13th Summer Academy zum Thema "The Economics of Populism: Drivers and Consequences" in Zusammenarbeit mit EACES und der APB Tutzing, ONLINE via Zoom!
Die Keynote-Vorträge sind jeweils nach kurzer Registrierung öffentlich zugänglich:
"Populism and pandemics: How should we react?" von Christopher Hartwell (International Management Institute, ZHAW Zürich)
Datum: Montag, 5.7.2021
Zeit: 14:00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung
"The global economic impact of politicians: Evidence from an international survey RCT” von Niklas Potrafke (ifo München)
Datum: Dienstag, 6.7.2021
Zeit: 9:00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung
"A commitment theory of populism“ von Massimo Morelli (Vocconi University, Milan)
Datum: Mittwoch, 7.7.2021
Zeit: 9:00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Registrierung
Mehr Informationen finden Sie hier.