IOS-Veranstaltungen im Sommersemester 2021

The economics of populism: Drivers and consequences

13th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 5–7, 2021
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. As the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Program

Call for papers: “Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova”

Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) (in partnership with Plural Forum for Interdisciplinary Studies, Republic of Moldova)
Dates: October 1-2, 2021
Location: “Hybrid” - IOS Regensburg and ZOOM
Call for papers
Submission deadline: July 1, 2021.

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 15:00–16.30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm

Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Area Studies und Raum vom Globalen Süden her neu denken

Sommersemester 2021
Zeit: donnerstags, 18:15-19:45
Ort: online via Zoom
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Leibniz

Aktuelles – Details

1. Juli 2021
Vorträge

Using Machine Learning Methods to Support Causal Inference in Econometrics

Ein Vortrag von Mark Schaffer (Heriot-Watt University) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Donnerstag, 1. Juli 2021
Zeit: 15.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

We provide an introduction to the use of machine learning methods in econometrics and how these methods can be employed to assist in causal inference. We begin with an extended presentation of the lasso (least absolute shrinkage and selection operator) of Tibshirani (1996). We then discuss the ‘Post-Double-Selection’ (PDS) estimator of Belloni et al. (2012, 2014) and show how it uses the lasso to address the omitted confounders problem. The PDS methodology is particularly powerful for the case where the researcher has a high-dimensional set of potential control variables, and needs to strike a balance between using enough controls to eliminate the omitted variable bias but not so many as to induce overfitting. The last part of the paper discusses recent developments in the field that go beyond the PDS approach.

