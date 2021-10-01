Infrastructure in East and Southeast Europe in Comparative Perspective: Past, Present and Future
8th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS).
Plakat
Hybrid
Datum: Donnerstag, 23.09. bis Freitag, 24.09.2021
Zeit: siehe Programm
Ort: Online – Der Link wird rechtzeitig bekannt gegeben / Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 319).
Gäste sind online willkommen, der Besuch der Tagung vor Ort ist diesmal leider nicht möglich.
Programm
Online
Datum: dienstags, 5.10., 12.10., 19.10.2021, jeweils um 16 Uhr
Zeit: siehe Programm
Ort: Online – Der Link wird rechtzeitig bekannt gegeben
Programm
Call for papers: State Descriptions Revisited: Historical Forms of Territorial Representations, 18-21th centuries
Organizers: Borbála Zsuzsanna Török (Centre for Global Cooperation Research, University Duisburg-Essen) and Guido Hausmann (IOS Regensburg).
Dates: 20-21 January 2022
Location: Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS), Regensburg, Germany
Call for papers
Submission deadline: 30 September 2021
Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova
The workshop brings together both young and experienced international scholars who will present their work and reflect on the topic of popular responses to nationalizing and state-building projects with a particular focus on two historical regions – Bessarabia and Transnistria –, which at different times during the 20th century belonged to different polities (the Russian Empire, Romania, and USSR), as well as became part of Moldovan and Ukraine as the independent states.
Date: Friday 01.10. and Saturday 02.10.2021
Time: see the program below
Place: online per Zoom
Format: Hybrid, online participation of external guests is possible upon registration.
Nach der Registrierung erhalten Sie eine Bestätigungs-E-Mail mit Informationen über die Teilnahme am Meeting.
Program