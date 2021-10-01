Workshop



Nationalism from Below: Popular Responses to Nation-Building Projects in Bessarabia, Transnistria, Moldova

The workshop brings together both young and experienced international scholars who will present their work and reflect on the topic of popular responses to nationalizing and state-building projects with a particular focus on two historical regions – Bessarabia and Transnistria –, which at different times during the 20th century belonged to different polities (the Russian Empire, Romania, and USSR), as well as became part of Moldovan and Ukraine as the independent states.

Date: Friday 01.10. and Saturday 02.10.2021

Time: see the program below

Place: online per Zoom

Format: Hybrid, online participation of external guests is possible upon registration.

Nach der Registrierung erhalten Sie eine Bestätigungs-E-Mail mit Informationen über die Teilnahme am Meeting.

Program