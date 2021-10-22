Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Infrastructure in East and Southeast Europe in Comparative Perspective: Past, Present and Future
8th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS).
Plakat
Hybrid
Datum: Donnerstag, 23.09. bis Freitag, 24.09.2021
Zeit: siehe Programm
Ort: Online via Zoom (Meeting-ID: 884 439 7929, Kenncode: 337230) / Leibniz-Institut für Ost- und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS), Landshuter Str. 4 (Raum 319).
Gäste sind online willkommen, der Besuch der Tagung vor Ort ist diesmal leider nicht möglich.
Programm
Online
Datum: dienstags, 5.10., 19.10.2021, jeweils um 16 Uhr
Zeit: siehe Programm
Ort: Online via Zoom (Meeting-ID: 824 5820 1575, Kenncode: 797053).
Programm
Rijeka-Regensburg Lecture Series: „Muralization of War Memories. Croatia in Comparative Perspectives“
Vortrag von Vjeran Pavlaković (Universität Rijeka) im Rahmen der Rijeka-Regensburg Lecture Series "New Trends in Southeast European Studies". Mehr Information und Zugangsdaten hier.
Datum: Freitag, 22. Oktober 2021
Zeit: 17 Uhr
Ort: IOS, Raum 017, und online via Zoom.