Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Adopting Telework: The causal impact of working from home on subjective wellbeing during the Covid-19 lockdown
Ein Vortrag von Guillaume Gueguen (Paris School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 30. November 2021
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
We uncover a positive effect of work from home on life satisfaction, especially for men and those without children at home. Concerning mental health, the impact is initially negative, but progressively turns positive as people adapt to this new situation. Most of these positive effects are driven by partnered people, as opposed to singles who suffer from transiting to telework. Joint research with Claudia Senik (Paris Schoolof Economics, Sorbonne University and IZA).