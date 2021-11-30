Vorträge



Adopting Telework: The causal impact of working from home on subjective wellbeing during the Covid-19 lockdown

Ein Vortrag von Guillaume Gueguen (Paris School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Dienstag, 30. November 2021

Zeit: 14.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

We uncover a positive effect of work from home on life satisfaction, especially for men and those without children at home. Concerning mental health, the impact is initially negative, but progressively turns positive as people adapt to this new situation. Most of these positive effects are driven by partnered people, as opposed to singles who suffer from transiting to telework. Joint research with Claudia Senik (Paris Schoolof Economics, Sorbonne University and IZA).