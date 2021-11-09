Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
|Besuchen Sie uns auf Facebook!
|Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter!
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
Dealing with agricultural shocks: Income source diversification through solar panel home systems
Ein Vortrag von Krisztina Kis-Katos (University of Göttingen) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 9. November 2021
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
This paper shows that solar panel home systems can help farmers in rural areas to mitigate income losses when they experience climatic shocks. We exploit a unique dataset, containing information about hourly electricity usage and daily loan repayment from customers of a solar panel company in Tanzania. Customer survey data combined with supervised machine-learning algorithms allows us to classify the customers’ daily electricity usage behavior and predict the likelihood of electricity usage for business purposes. Farmers who were exposed to a drought shock during the growing season are more likely to face loan repayment difficulties in the next harvest season, but are also more likely to adjust their electricity usage. Those who use solar panels in ways that are characteristic for business users, respond less strongly to such negative income shocks. This finding has important policy implications. Besides the direct benefits of access to electricity, solar panels can provide means for income diversification, which is particularly important in times of increasingly severe climatic events.