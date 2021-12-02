Vorträge



Labour Market Integration of Jewish Immigrants from the Former Soviet Union: Lessons for the Recent Refugees

Ein Vortrag von Irena Kogan (University of Mannheim) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Donnerstag, 2. Dezember 2021

Zeit: 14.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

The talk compares the circumstances of migration and patterns of labour market integration among the Jewish quota refugees from the former Soviet Union and the recent refugee migrants from the Middle East in Germany. We discuss differences and commonalities between both refugee groups in terms of their individual human, cultural and social capital, as well as key institutional features of refugee labour market integration. We build on the assumption that the explanations for refugee incorporation into the labour markets of the host countries can be found within the established theoretical paradigms. Yet, special conditions of refugee migration (such as selectivity patterns and health of refugees) as well as the key characteristics of the receiving contexts (such as the provision of integration services and patterns of refugee allocation) must be considered within these more general analytical frames.