Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Labour Market Integration of Jewish Immigrants from the Former Soviet Union: Lessons for the Recent Refugees
Ein Vortrag von Irena Kogan (University of Mannheim) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Donnerstag, 2. Dezember 2021
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
The talk compares the circumstances of migration and patterns of labour market integration among the Jewish quota refugees from the former Soviet Union and the recent refugee migrants from the Middle East in Germany. We discuss differences and commonalities between both refugee groups in terms of their individual human, cultural and social capital, as well as key institutional features of refugee labour market integration. We build on the assumption that the explanations for refugee incorporation into the labour markets of the host countries can be found within the established theoretical paradigms. Yet, special conditions of refugee migration (such as selectivity patterns and health of refugees) as well as the key characteristics of the receiving contexts (such as the provision of integration services and patterns of refugee allocation) must be considered within these more general analytical frames.