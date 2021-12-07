Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Terrorism and Corruption
Ein Vortrag von Daniel Meierrieks (WZB) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 7. Dezember 2021
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
We study the impact of terrorism on the emergence of terrorism for a sample of 174 countries between 1970 and 2018. We leverage variation in corruption in neighboring countries to provide causal estimates of the impact of corruption on terrorism. We find that higher levels of corruption result in increased terrorist activity. .This main result is robust to a variety of empirical modifications, including various ways in which we probe the validity of our instrumental-variable approach. Our main finding of a terror-augmenting effect of corruption is consistent with earlier theoretical and empirical contributions that stress the adverse role of corruption in magnifying economic and political grievances and undermining counter-terrorism capacity.