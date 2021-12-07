Vorträge



Terrorism and Corruption

Ein Vortrag von Daniel Meierrieks (WZB) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.

Datum: Dienstag, 7. Dezember 2021

Zeit: 14.00 Uhr

Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung

We study the impact of terrorism on the emergence of terrorism for a sample of 174 countries between 1970 and 2018. We leverage variation in corruption in neighboring countries to provide causal estimates of the impact of corruption on terrorism. We find that higher levels of corruption result in increased terrorist activity. .This main result is robust to a variety of empirical modifications, including various ways in which we probe the validity of our instrumental-variable approach. Our main finding of a terror-augmenting effect of corruption is consistent with earlier theoretical and empirical contributions that stress the adverse role of corruption in magnifying economic and political grievances and undermining counter-terrorism capacity.