Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Women’s Marches in Belarus: The Discourse of Resistance
Discussion with Olena Nikolayenko (New York/ Munich).
Speaker: Olena Nikolayenko, Professor of Political Science, Fordham University (New York, USA), Simone Veil Fellow, Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität München
Chair: Fabian Burkhardt, Postdoctoral Researcher, Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (Regensburg)
When: 14.12.2021, 16:00
Where: Zoom (meeting ID: 696 0045 3664)
More information
Women played a prominent role in the 2020-post-election protests in Belarus. For several weeks, women in white marched the streets of Minsk, carrying flowers and protest signs, to protest against electoral malpractices and police violence. Based upon an original dataset of protest signs, this study examines the discourse of resistance in an authoritarian regime. The empirical analysis dissects how women articulate their critique of multiple forms of oppression and demand political change. This study seeks to advance our understanding of nonviolent resistance and women’s activism in one of the most repressive political regimes in contemporary Europe.
