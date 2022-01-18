Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
|Besuchen Sie uns auf Facebook!
|Folgen Sie uns auf Twitter!
|ostBLOG: Ost- und Südosteuropa im Fokus der Wissenschaft
25 years of temporary employment
Ein Vortrag von Tito Boeri (Bocconi University) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 18. Januar 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
Temporary employment sparked across the two sides of the Atlantic over the last twenty-five years, and is now a common feature of most OECD countries. It may be a port of entry to the labor market, and allow employers to respond to changes in demand, but it may also become a dead end and involve significant productivity losses for firms. There is a large body of empirical literature on the spread of temporary employment, but no systematic review of its findings. While there is a huge theoretical literature on the effects of employment protection legislation, much less attention has been devoted to develop an analytical framework capturing the key characteristics of temporary employment, and offering guidance to empirical research and policy-making. This paper aims at bridging this gap by offering a macro framework to interpret the findings of the literature, reviewing the most relevant empirical results in light of the predictions of the theory, and highlighting their policy implications.