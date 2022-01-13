Publikationen



Comparative Southeast European Studies 69, No. 4 (2021) published in open access

Comparative Southeast European Studies 69, No. 4 (2021) is published in open access. This is a multidisciplinary issue that starts with the contribution by Petru Negură, Lucia Gașper, and Mihai Potoroacă who analyze social cohesion and institutional trust in Moldova during the COVID-19 pandemic. Stelu Şerban then looks at the identity of Moldovian Csangos based on a fieldwork in Eastern Romania. Irena Šentevska and Maroje Mrduljaš provide an interesting contribution on the history and memory of the tourism complex Haludovo on the Croatian island of Krk. Finally, Mehmet Bardakçı analyzes the Russo–Turkish international relations. In the open section, Silvana Mojsovska looks at the process of North Macedonia's integration with the European Union.