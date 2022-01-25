Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Morality under threat? Economic hardship and tolerance towards dishonest behaviour
Ein Vortrag von Elodie Douarin (UCL School of Slavonic and East European Studies) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 25. Januar 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
There is a growing literature linking economic shocks to changes in values and social norms. Here, we investigate the possibility that the 2008 economic crisis, largely perceived as the consequences of wrongdoings in the financial sector and to have been poorly handled by governments, has generated a shift in moral values. We are especially interested in stated tolerance towards dishonest behaviours (such as lying when selling second hand goods or inflating an insurance claim for example). Using data from a survey collected in 2010 (the EBRD LITS2 survey) in 35, mostly East European, countries, we report that respondents directly affected by the 2008 crisis, are systematically more accepting of dishonest behaviours. The effect is small but it is robust to specification change, Oster’s test on unobservable bias, and stronger when the dishonest behaviour described negatively impacts the state or businesses rather than citizens. Simultaneously, citizens who live in areas where the crisis has hit the hardest express a stronger rejection of dishonest behaviour. This effect is larger in magnitude, consistently found across all the behaviours investigated, and credibly causal, as it is confirmed by split-sample regressions. Overall, our finding suggests a tightening of moral values after the 2008 crisis, at least in the short-run.