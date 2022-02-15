IOS-NEWSLETTER 
Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives

9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers

Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus

14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers

IOS-Veranstaltungen im Wintersemester 2021/2022

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm

Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm

Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive

Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm

Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

Aktuelles – Details

15. Februar 2022
Diskussion

A Digital Eastern Partnership? The Role of Transnational Research Infrastructures

Online-Panel discussion, OstData (Bavarian State Library, Collegium Carolinum, Leibniz Institute for the History and Culture of Eastern Europe, Herder Institute for Historical Research on East Central Europe, and the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies)
Dates: 15. February 2022, 18 h CET
Discussants: Ute Gunsenheimer (EOSC, Brussels), Peter Haslinger (NFDI, Germany), Ana Proykova (ESFRI)
Chair: Ulf Brunnbauer (IOS)
Organizers: Ulf Brunnbauer, Tillmann Tegeler, Ingo Frank (IOS Regensburg)
Access (Zoom)

