Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Inequality in Total Returns to Work in Ukraine: Taking a Closer Look at Workplace (Dis)amenities
Ein Vortrag von Olena Nizalova (University of Kent) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 8. Februar 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
This paper examines the importance of non-monetary dimensions of work in studies of inequality in total returns to work. Relying on the methodological advances in the field of multidimensional inequality and using the representative sample of Ukrainian industrial establishments over the period from 1994 to 2004, the paper shows that the focus on monetary compensation is too narrow. It ignores significant dynamics of inequality in workplaces. Analysis of such workplace conditions as risk of on the job injury, various benefits/amenities, and insecurities with wage payments, shows that the inequalities in these conditions do exacerbate inequalities in hourly wages. Workers in establishments paying highest hourly wages have enjoyed relatively greater reductions in the total workplace injury burden, greater retention of various benefits/ amenities, and relatively larger increases in wage payment security (decreased wage arrears), compared to the workers in the lowest paying establishments. These findings document the degree of an unequal shift away from work-centered provision of social services and highlight the importance of timely policy intervention.