Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives

9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus

14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
IOS-Veranstaltungen im Wintersemester 2021/2022

Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS

Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“

Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive

Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Interdisziplinäre Arbeitsgruppe Ukraine

3. Februar 2022
Vorträge

Roundtable "Contested Minorities in the ‘New Europe’: National Identity from the Baltics to the Balkans, 1918–1939"

Präsentation eines Special Issue von National Identities zu Minderheiten im östlichen Europa der Zwischenkriegszeit im Rahmen des Forschungslabors. Mit: Olena Palko (Birkbeck College, University of London), Samuel Foster (the University of East Anglia), Anca Filipovici (Romanian Institute for Research on National Minorities, in Cluj, Romania), Christopher Wendt (European University Institute in Florence), Giuseppe Motta (Sapienza University of Rome), Petru Negura (IOS).
Datum: Donnerstag, 3. Februar 2022
Zeit: 14 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom (Meeting-ID: 870 8146 2059, Kenncode: 058161)

