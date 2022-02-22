Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Size matters: Corruption perceptions versus corruption experiences by firms in emerging economies
Ein Vortrag von Rajeev K Goel (Illinois State University) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Dienstag, 22. Februar 2022
Zeit: 16.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
Introducing a distinction between a firm’s perception of corruption and its experience of corruption, this study uses a large firm-level data set covering more than 80 countries to explore the effects of firm-size, city-size, and government-size on perceived and experienced corruption. Four points summarize our main findings, which seem both instructive and new. First, there is a broad structural similarity in the major determinants of perceived and experienced corruption. Second, in particular, larger firm size and larger government size lower perceptions and experience of corruption. Third, however, larger city size raises both perception and experience of corruption. Fourth, when the sample is limited to large cities, the corruption-lowering effect of government size loses significance for both perceptions and experience, while firm size loses significance in experience regressions. Several methodological considerations suggest that the broad pattern of estimates is fairly sturdy, and the magnitude of the effects is substantial.