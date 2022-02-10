Public Health in East and Southeast Europe: Growth, Inequality and the State. Contemporary and Historical Perspectives
9th Annual Conference of the Leibniz Institute for East and Southeast European Studies (IOS) 2022
13-15 October 2022, Regensburg (Germany)
Call for Papers
Gender inequality in Central and Eastern Europe: Labor market in focus
14th Joint IOS/APB/EACES Summer Academy on Central and Eastern Europe.
Dates: July 4–6, 2022
Location: Tutzing, Lake Starnberg, Germany. If the pandemic prohibits an offline meeting, the event will be organized in an online format (Zoom).
Call for papers
Seminarreihe des Arbeitsbereichs Ökonomie am IOS
Zeit: Dienstag, 14:00–15:30 Uhr
Ort: Leibniz-Institut für Ost-und Südosteuropaforschung (IOS); vorerst online via Zoom, Anmeldung.
Programm
Forschungslabor: „Geschichte und Sozialanthropologie Südost‐ und Osteuropas“
Zeit: Donnerstag, 14–16 Uhr (Lehrstuhl) oder 16–18 Uhr (Graduiertenschule und Leibniz-WissenschaftsCampus)
Ort: per Zoom
Programm
Ringvorlesungen CITAS: Blinde Flecken im Raum: Das Mittelmeer aus multidisziplinärer und transhistorischer Perspektive
Wintersemester 2021/22
Zeit: mittwochs, 16:00-17:30
Ort: Universität Regensburg, H4 und online via Zoom
Programm
Soviet Shadow Economy and Post-Soviet Political Preferences: Evidence from Georgia
Ein Vortrag von Denis Ivanov (National Research University-Higher School of Economics) im Rahmen der Seminarreihe des AB Ökonomie am IOS.
Datum: Donnerstag, 10. Februar 2022
Zeit: 14.00 Uhr
Ort: Online via Zoom, Anmeldung
I study the long-run effect of the Soviet shadow economy on attitudes toward the market and state ownership of firms. I concentrate on Georgia – a former Soviet republic known for high prevalence of shadow economy. I use density of Soviet-era organized crime as a proxy for local prevalence of shadow economy and instrument it with agroclimatic suitability for citrus fruits, exploiting the fact that citrus and other subtropical agricultural products were an object of shortage and illicit trade during the Soviet era. Using this strategy, the citrus-suitable parts of Georgia have higher density of the Soviet-era thieves in law, and survey respondents living in them are more likely to report lower preference towards state ownership of business and higher appreciation of competition. Higher social legitimacy of private entrepreneurship is likely to be behind these findings: employed respondents in citrus-producing areas rate fairness of their compensation higher than in the rest of Georgia when they have their own business and lower – when they work in the public sector.